New York City, NY

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

By Hunter Hodies
 2 days ago
The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement....

Fox News

Daughter of Blue Jays coach dies in boating accident

The eldest daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski tragically died Saturday and the team said he will be away from the organization for a while. Julia Budzinski, 17, died in a boating accident in Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing the family. The details surrounding the incident were unclear. Glen Allen High School, where Julia was a multisport athlete, a National Honor Society member and involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, held a vigil for the student Sunday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Chet Holmgren's Official Height Revealed By Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially revealed Chet Holmgren's height heading into the NBA Summer League. Holmgren is listed as 7'1 on the roster, per Legion Hoops. Holmgren was the second-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is set to be a big part of the Thunder's future. He played one season at Gonzaga as a freshman and was one of the best players in the country.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Atlanta, NY
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Stadium Is Currently On Fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, was on fire this Tuesday afternoon. Photos of black smoke coming out of the venue surfaced on social media. Per Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News, firefighters had to use saws to enter the stadium. Once they got that job done, they were able to carry the hose inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Michael Vick News

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is reportedly being sued for a very large figure. According to reports, a group of creditors is suing Vick for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid loans. Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech before spending more than a decade in the National Football League, has reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals 3-Word Reaction To Troy Aikman News

FOX's longtime No. 1 NFL broadcasting team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews got broken up this offseason. Buck and Aikman are off to ESPN, while Andrews stayed put at Fox Sports. In an interview with SI.com's Jimmy Traina, Andrews revealed her three-word reaction to the phone call...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Not Happy On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Troy Aikman doesn't voice his opinion on social media very much. But something is really upsetting the Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday. "I’ve had a love affair w Montecito since I first laid eyes on it in 1996. There’s so much to love about this laid-back coastal community but the medians along Coast Village Road aren’t one of them. I understand/appreciate h2o conservation but dirt? Seriously? We can do better!" he tweeted.
NFL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
The Spun

