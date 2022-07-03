Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Troy Aikman doesn't voice his opinion on social media very much. But something is really upsetting the Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday. "I’ve had a love affair w Montecito since I first laid eyes on it in 1996. There’s so much to love about this laid-back coastal community but the medians along Coast Village Road aren’t one of them. I understand/appreciate h2o conservation but dirt? Seriously? We can do better!" he tweeted.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO