Truro, MA

Shark Watch: Here's How To Stay Safe Amid New Reports Of Sightings

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
A great white shark Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Olga Ernst

As many flock to the beaches this summer, researchers have also reported a brand-new uptick in shark sightings.

A sighting of a great white shark caused the temporary closure of a beach in Truro, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 28, during the same week there were multiple other confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings in the region, according to a report from Fox News on Wednesday, June 30.

On Long Island, a 37-year-old man suffered an injury to his foot while swimming at Jones Beach on Thursday, June 30. Police reported that the injury was believed to be a possible shark bite.

Three days later, two beaches also on Long Island closed after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the following tips to stay safe when entering the water:

  • Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.
  • Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.
  • Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.
  • Avoid areas where seals are present.
  • Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.
  • Avoid murky or low visibility water.
  • Limit splashing.
  • Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.
  • Follow the instructions of the lifeguards.

Learn more about white shark public safety on the AWSC website.

Daily Voice

Massive Shark Surfaces Off Ocean City, Virginia Beach

A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD. Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening - a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

Cruise ship brawl erupts in Carnival Magic's dance club with up to 60 passengers fighting: Coast Guard escorts vessel to dock in NYC

A massive brawl has broken out on a cruise ship as it returned to New York City, prompting the Coast Guard to escort the ship back to dock and the NYPD to open a probe. The fight began in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5.20am on Tuesday, on the final night of the ship's eight-day Caribbean cruise with stops in Dominicana, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

Thousands of giant crabs amass off Australia's coast. Scientists need your help to understand the phenomenon

Am I not pretty enough? This article is part of The Conversation’s series introducing you to little-known Australian animals that need our help. Every winter in shallow waters off Australia’s southern coast, armies of native spider crabs appear in their thousands. They form huge underwater piles, some as tall as a person. These fascinating crustaceans are on a risky mission – to get bigger. Crabs cannot simply grow like humans and other soft-bodied creatures. They must break free from their shells, expand their soft flesh and harden a new shell – all while dodging hungry predators on the hunt for a soft,...
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

