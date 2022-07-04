Shark Watch: Here's How To Stay Safe Amid New Reports Of Sightings
As many flock to the beaches this summer, researchers have also reported a brand-new uptick in shark sightings.
A sighting of a great white shark caused the temporary closure of a beach in Truro, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 28, during the same week there were multiple other confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings in the region, according to a report from Fox News on Wednesday, June 30.
On Long Island, a 37-year-old man suffered an injury to his foot while swimming at Jones Beach on Thursday, June 30. Police reported that the injury was believed to be a possible shark bite.
Three days later, two beaches also on Long Island closed after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the following tips to stay safe when entering the water:
- Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.
- Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.
- Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.
- Avoid areas where seals are present.
- Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.
- Avoid murky or low visibility water.
- Limit splashing.
- Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.
- Follow the instructions of the lifeguards.
Learn more about white shark public safety on the AWSC website.
