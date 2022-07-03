ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 dead, 4 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall

By Camilla Fuhr
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark — Three people are dead and several others are injured, including four in a critical condition, after a shooting Sunday at a mall in Copenhagen, according to police. A suspect, a 22-year-old Danish man who has not yet been named, was in custody after the shooting...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 5

Viva Satire!
4d ago

A Copenhagen Police Spokesman added that thankfully due to gun control laws an AR-15 was not used, or this would have been a Massacre as in Gunnut Nation America!

Reply
2
Related
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in murder of mother shot on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Two days after the deadly shooting of a mother on the Upper East Side, police have made an arrest.The NYPD said Friday night that 22-year-old Isaac Argro had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Azsia Johnson. The 20-year-old was shot while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller Wednesday night.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, sources say Argro is the victim's ex-boyfriend and the baby's father.Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.Johnson was walking near a playground at East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue with the 3-month-old in a stroller Wednesday night when...
UPPER EAST SIDE, NY
AOL Corp

5-year-old dead, 8-year-old wounded in Houston drive-by shooting

An unidentified gunman fired into a car early Sunday morning in Houston, killing a 5-year-old and wounding an 8-year-old, according to police. Witnesses reported shots fired in an apparent drive-by around 1 a.m. from a car traveling westbound, directed at a car driving north, Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said during a press conference. Two Black men were spotted in the car but it’s unclear how many fired.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Chicago

2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.  
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Copenhagen#Shopping Center#Violent Crime#Danish#Fields#Russian#Swedes
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Film producer formally charged with murders of model Christy Giles and her architect friend

A Hollywood film producer who was originally accused of manslaughter in the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend has now been charged with murder, reports say.David Pearce, 40, was handed the murder charge in Los Angeles County last week, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday. He was arrested in December for the deaths of Giles, 24, and her architect friend Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, 26, and has been behind bars since February for unconnected sexual assault charges. In November 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were found unconscious outside Los Angeles hospitals following a night out with friends. Both died.The Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six

ROME (Reuters) -Parts of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday amid record temperatures, local authorities said, killing at least six people and injuring eight. The Trento provincial government said rescue operations were in progress after a large "ice avalanche" involving hikers, adding that there was likely...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man leaves severed head on steps of court building after body dumped near river

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBC News

400K+
Followers
49K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy