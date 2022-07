More details are emerging on the time Kaitlin Armstrong spent on the run and the drastic measures she took to evade capture, according to reports from CNN and KXAN. Armstrong dyed her hair dark brown and cut it to shoulder-length, Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla told CNN on June 30. He added that she “previously resembled” the person whose passport she used to leave the U.S., though he didn’t reveal whose passport she used or whether it was given to her willfully, CNN says.

