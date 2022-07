Israel Adesanya is well aware of the criticism aimed in his direction following his latest title defense. He just doesn’t care all that much. “The Last Stylebender” was technical and tactical — but not overly exciting — in a relatively easy unanimous decision triumph over Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Adesanya did not deliver the violence he promised in the lead-up to the bout, and his latest effort led to some fans filing out of the venue in the middle of his fight. Others who stuck around booed the contest, which was controlled by Adesanya with rangy straight punches and kicks to various levels.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO