Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a new gun violence reduction initiative last week that is big on ambition but short on specifics. In a statement, Wheeler said the Safer Summer PDX team, led by a former government contractor named Shareef Khatib with experience in international development, will work to address an anticipated uptick in shootings over the summer. The other team members, also new hires, have backgrounds in communications and youth outreach. The announcement provided no specifics on what the team would do.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO