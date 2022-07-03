Jayland Walker investigation: Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett provides updates

AKRON, Ohio — As announced on Tuesday, the City of Akron has lifted its downtown curfew, which had been in effect on Monday and Tuesday night. The curfew, which lasted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both nights, came in response to demonstrations regarding the officer-involved shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. After the City of Akron released disturbing body cam footage that showed eight officers firing several shots at Walker during the June 27 incident on Sunday, approximately 50 people were arrested during protests and demonstrations, some of which resulted in damages to local businesses.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO