Akron, OH

Jayland Walker investigation: Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett provides updates

WKYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJayland Walker was fatally shot by...

www.wkyc.com

WKYC

Person of interest sought in fatal Warrensville Heights shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a recent fatal shooting. According to Warrensville Heights Police Chief Wesley Haynes, Marcelous Sampson Tell was fatally shot at Floods Urban Seafood Lounge on Northfield Road in the early morning hours of Saturday. Haynes says Tell was shot by an unknown man at approximately 1:30 a.m.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

City of Akron lifts downtown curfew following Jayland Walker protests

AKRON, Ohio — As announced on Tuesday, the City of Akron has lifted its downtown curfew, which had been in effect on Monday and Tuesday night. The curfew, which lasted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both nights, came in response to demonstrations regarding the officer-involved shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. After the City of Akron released disturbing body cam footage that showed eight officers firing several shots at Walker during the June 27 incident on Sunday, approximately 50 people were arrested during protests and demonstrations, some of which resulted in damages to local businesses.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron woman dies after struck by bullet that came through window

AKRON, Ohio — A 26-year-old woman has died after authorities say she was shot at her residence in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard in Akron. Authorities responded to the scene around 11:55 p.m. Monday, July 4, where they say “it appears the bullet came through the front window” and struck Chelsey Jones in the head as she was sitting on the couch, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Man dies in Akron after being stabbed in neck during alleged altercation; suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio — Coy Oswalt, a 36-year-old Akron man, has died after he was stabbed in the neck during an altercation at an apartment complex on Saturday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office reported details of Oswalt’s death in a press release early Tuesday morning. It was around 1 p.m. when Oswalt was allegedly involved in an altercation at an apartment complex on East Tallmadge Avenue, according to officials.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

38-year-old Cleveland woman missing since March 2022

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police and officials are searching for a missing 38-year-old woman. April Booth has been missing since March . Booth told her daughter at the time she was attending mental health rehab, but has not returned home since. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Small plane crashes near Akron middle school; 2 people taken to hospital

AKRON, Ohio — First responders are on scene after a small plane crashed in Akron's Ellet neighborhood Monday evening. According to officials, the aircraft went down just after 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive, not far from Hyre Community Learning Center. Two people—a male pilot and a female passenger—have been taken to the hospital in serious condition.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Fire breaks out at Cleveland junkyard: Smoke seen for miles

CLEVELAND — Smoke could be seen filling the sky around downtown Cleveland for several miles Wednesday morning as firefighters battled flames at a junkyard along East 55th Street and Sweeney Avenue just south of Opportunity Corridor. "Companies making progress," the Cleveland Fire Department tweeted along with video from the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga County Jail earns top national jail accreditation

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After embarking on a mission to improve its medical care, the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center has earned the highest standard in the field, receiving accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC).
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

