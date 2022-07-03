ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag to make first Man Utd transfer tomorrow as Tyrell Malacia undergoes medical ahead of £13m Feyenoord move

By Martin Blackburn
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED have finally made a breakthrough in the transfer market – with full-back Tyrell Malacia set to become their first signing of the summer on Monday.

The 22-year-old Feyenoord defender jetted into the North West on Sunday and went through the first stages of his medical.

Five-cap Holland ace Tyrell Malacia is on the brink of joining Man Utd Credit: Getty
The Old Trafford future of Alex Telles is under question as United prepare to tie up a deal for fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia Credit: Getty

And should it all go to plan he will put the finishing touches to his move – which will cost the Red Devils an initial £13 million.

United swooped for Malacia last week just when he looked destined to join French side Lyon.

Initially he is likely to provide competition for Luke Shaw – putting a big question mark over the future of Alex Telles.

The Brazilian has indicated he will look for a move – possibly on loan – with former club Porto among the options.

United would also listen to offers for youngster Brandon Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich.

United hope their first signing will quickly be followed by more and they hope to pip Arsenal to the signature of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong remains the highest profile target and a move remains on course – despite the Spanish club claiming at the weekend that he will stay.

Ajax wide man Antony is the forward new boss Erik Ten Hag wants – but his former club are not budging from their £70 million price tag.

And it's now been suggested United plus Arsenal are monitoring Paulo Dybala's situation.

But Inter Milan remain favourites for the Argentina striker, 28, following his release from Juventus.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are the bookies' top tip to land wantaway Old Trafford legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea and the 37-year-old's former club Juventus are next on the list.

