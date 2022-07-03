Dog shot, killed after attacking OKCPD K9 police dog

Midwest City, Okla. (KOKH) — A child is still recovering after he was attacked by his neighbor's dog a few months ago in Spencer. The family says the toddler, JJ, is doing much better but still has a long way to go. Baby JJ was playing in his yard...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police have little information to go on after an 88-year-old woman was killed by gunfire on Saturday. Police found Velma Walker dead from gunshot wounds on the front porch of her home Saturday evening. Police said the shooting happened near Northeast 14th Place...
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — An Edmond man was arrested after police said he shot a private investigator. Police said the private investigator had driven by Darakshan Behrooz’s home in Edmond on June 30 to see if his car was there. Police said Behrooz noticed the private investigator and...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a weekend homicide that left a 20-year-old woman dead. Police said officers responded to 1148 NE 36th Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of multiple gunshots in a parking lot filled with a big crowd. Cha'Riya Johnson was killed...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — What started as a traffic stop led police to the arrest a man in connection to a murder. On Sunday around 9:45 p.m. near NW 36th and N. Grand Blvd., officers observed a vehicle driving erratically. Police pulled the vehicle over in an OnCue parking...
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man is facing a slew of charges following a drug bust in Del City. Police said 19-year-old Servando Osuna was pulled over around 4 p.m. Saturday for failing to stop for a stop sign in a construction zone near SE 15th Street and Vickie Drive.
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired incident on Monday. Stillwater police said officers responded to the Reserve On Perkins apartment complex just before 1:30 a.m. Officers said they heard the suspect, Joshua Lee Bradley, firing a weapon. Officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a semi on fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Reports say the fire is near Penn Square Mall at West I-44 and N Classen Blvd. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A big fireworks show at Scissortail Park Sunday night ended abruptly after a fireworks malfunction. Park officials say it happened toward the end of the Red, White, and Boom show. Three people in the crowd were injured. They are expected to be okay. The show...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department had a busy 24-hour shift beginning at 7 a.m. Monday. Fire officials said the department had 366 total emergency calls and nine structure fires, with two of the fires being agency assists in Moore and Norman. Two of the fires...
LAKE EUFAULA (KOKH) - A Norman man is dead after a surfing crash occurred on Lake Eufaula on Saturday. Officials say 23-year-old Braxton Byrd was surfing behind a boat when he fell and was struck by a propeller. Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene. For more local news delivered...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced that he filed charges in Grady County against a contractor accused of defrauding Oklahomans out of thousands of dollars for work he never started. Investigators say Norman Gomes would give various excuses as to why work had not begun,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A strange call at Lake Hefner turned into a frenzy over the Fourth of July weekend. Officers went to an area near Stars and Stripes Park where people said they spotted an alligator on Sunday. Alligators are not native to the lake or even the...
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A flag retirement ceremony was held at an Edmond fire station as a part of Libertyfest, serving as a somber reminder of why we celebrate the Fourth of July. For more than 200 years, the American flag has been a symbol of freedom and our...
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a large grassfire near Mustang on Tuesday evening. OKCFD reported the fire was near SW 89th and County Line Rd. They responded to the scene at 5:10 p.m. The fire spread approximately 10 acres in size, but thankfully...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already closed. The fire was quickly contained by the Norman Fire Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A new group is looking to help addicts get to recovery. The group, called Out of Harm's Way OKC, is providing free needles, pipes, test strips, and other forms of sanitary equipment in this effort. Proponents of this strategy, called "harm reduction," argue that such measures reduce the risks associated with substance abuse.
Comments / 0