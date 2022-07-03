ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Rumours; NHL Draft Suspense

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther than the Jim Montgomery news, all is quiet on the Boston Bruins front as NHL draft week kicks off Monday but that could change very soon as the NHL trade market is expected to get crazy!. That, and more in the BHN Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Sadly no...

bostonhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

SENATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Ottawa Senators have placed 2015 first round pick Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. White, 25, has not panned out as the Senators had hoped he would have after selecting him with the 21st overall pick in 2015. In 225 career games with Ottawa, the Boston native tallied 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists), 91 penalty minutes and was a minus-52. He had three years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.75 million per year. Because White is only 25, the Ottawa Senators will save $10.5 million in real cash and will have a cap charge of less than $900,000 for five of the six years of the buyout, with one year as a cap credit.
NHL
NHL

USA Hockey development team could have big first round at 2022 NHL Draft

Cooley among players from program expected to be selected on Thursday. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox trolled extremely hard by Yankees, ESPN with Fenway Park ad

The Boston Red Sox may feel like they’re being trolled by the New York Yankees because of the new ESPN advertisement outside of Fenway Park. It’s not bulletin board material. What this can be considered is billboard material. Outside of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, an appearance by Derek Jeter was made.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Inside the experience of the NHL Draft floor

There is no larger gathering of the hockey community than the NHL Draft. Somewhere in the host arena, you will find:. 32 club front offices and their teams of scouts and support staff. the NHL’s brass and its hockey ops and event staff. a large number of NHL owners.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Mike Grier
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Ron Hextall
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
bardown.com

Rating the first overall NHL draft picks from the last 10 years

The NHL Draft is right around the corner and everyone is looking ahead. Asking questions like what this draft means for the Montreal Canadiens rebuild? Whether Shane Wright is going to go first overall or not? But not us, we’re looking back! Today we’re rating all the first overall picks since the year 2012.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Free Agency#The Detroit Red Wings#Boston University#The San Jose Sharks
markerzone.com

METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM SUBMITS TRADE OFFER FOR ALEX DEBRINCAT

During his '32 Thoughts' article on Sunday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have sent a legit offer to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. "The Flyers are one of the teams that have legitimately pitched Chicago on DeBrincat — more than just tire-kicking —...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Draft Week: Second Day Steals And Notable #60

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes currently do not own a first round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. However, when you can steal players such as these on the second day, that's not a problem. Erik Cole. Selected At: Round 3, Pick #71 (1998) Chosen after two impressive seasons...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Top-ranked prospects by position for 2022 NHL Draft

Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley are some of the players expected to go at the top of the draft, so who will the Stars pick in the first round and beyond?. We know the players expected to get selected in the upper tier of the first round on Thursday night in Montreal - Shane Wright (No. 1-ranked North American skater), Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 1-ranked European skater), Logan Cooley (No. 2-ranked North American skater) and David Jiricek (No. 4-ranked European skater), to name a few. But what about the players who will be available when the Stars are on the clock at 18 and later?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: NHL draft table action; Senators buying out White

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Fun look at all the action that goes on at the individual team NHL draft tables. [Daily Faceoff]. • Will...
NHL
NHL

Watch Sabres.com's 2022 NHL Draft Preview Show now

Everything Sabres fans need to know heading into this year's draft. Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Montreal. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The Buffalo Sabres have three picks in the first round and 11 total. After Buffalo makes its...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Draft Picks of Ken Holland Era

This year’s NHL Draft, which takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7 and 8, will be the fourth Ken Holland has overseen for the Edmonton Oilers since getting hired as the team’s general manager (GM) and president of hockey operations in May 2019. When...
NHL
NHL

Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 87

Jean-Guy Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons between 1955-1972, died on Thursday. He was 87. Gendron began his career with the New York Rangers after playing one season with Providence of the American Hockey League. Following his third season in New York, Gendron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1958 NHL Intraleague Draft. He then played three seasons for the Bruins before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team, for Andre Pronovost on Nov. 27, 1960.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy