Marlena finds Nancy crying outside after Abigail’s service. She regrets never thanking Abigail for exposing Leo. Nancy also shares she has a new boyfriend — Clyde Weston. When Marlena expresses dismay, Nancy talks about redemption. Marlena concedes that Clyde is trying to turn his life around. Nancy says he really is. Roman even told her Clyde is the best cook since Carolyn Brady. Plus, she’s having fun. Marlena asks how serious they are. Nancy says they haven’t put a label on it, but he did give her a beautiful bracelet, which she shows her. Nancy didn’t want to wear it at the service because it is too flashy, but she can wear it now.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO