Akron, OH

Jayland Walker's family reacts to Akron Police press conference

By Courtney Gousman, Courtney Shaw, Claire Geary
 4 days ago
The family of Jayland Walker held press conference immediately following a 1 p.m. press conference from Akron officials in which police body camera footage from the night he was killed was to be released.

WATCH: Jayland Walker family's comments following Akron Police press conference

RELATED: WATCH: Akron Police held news conference, released footage of police shooting of Jayland Walker

The Walker family’s lawyers, Bobby DiCello, Ken Abbarno, and Paige White of DiCello Levitt Gutzler spoke. They saw the video ahead of it being released to the public, and DiCello said the presentation for the public is different than what they saw.

"You're not allowed to look back on the shooting from the end of the story, and give snapshots in time," he said.

The attorney's representing the family is also refuting details of the shooting from Akron Police Cheif Steve Mylett, according to the press conference.

"The gun from BCI's point of view, from my understanding, was found in the back seat," he said. "We have pictures of it in the front seat."

In addition to questioning where the gun was found, BiCello also called into question how the gun was shot on the driver's side, according to police.

"We know the car is intact and has no bullet holes in it," he said. "So we're interested to find out how this gun shot could have possibly been directed at an officer."

As for the ski mask Walker was wearing when he bailed from the car, DiCello said it is still unclear as to why he wore it.

"At this point in the investigation there is no explanation for that," he said. "The behavior is strange there is no doubt. I want to add though, that behavior though is not lethal behavior."

The attorney group says accountability for the police officers involved and changes to a number of policies in the police department including their use of force are some examples of justice being served.

"Nobody should ever suffer the fate that Jayland Walker did," said White during the press conference.

Earlier this week, Walker's family called for peace and police reform following the shooting.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed early Monday by Akron police. Captain Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said it all started after midnight Monday when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood. Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle. Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading northbound through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

