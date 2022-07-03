ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln police investigating fatal hit-and-run

 3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb.-Police in Lincoln are investigating a hit and run that left a Lincoln man dead. Police said the crash happened on Saturday at around 9:26 p.m., at the...

North Platte Post

Lincoln police identify victim of fatal hit and run

LINCOLN, Neb.-Lincoln police have identified the man killed in a hit and run on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of 37th and O Streets when a Ford Focus traveling westbound on O St. crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Subaru Forrester. The collision pushed the Subaru into a third vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Motorcyclist has serious injuries after east Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash from early Tuesday afternoon. LPD said, just after 12 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle at Russwood Parkway and O Street, just west of 84th Street. Police said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was westbound on O Street. A...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Crash Early Tuesday Afternoon in East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–A crash during the noon hour Tuesday in east Lincoln has caused traffic issues for most of the afternoon. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called just after 12pm to Russwood Parkway and “O” Street, just west of 84th Street, where a motorcycle and another vehicle collided. Westbound traffic was blocked off most of the time, while the eastbound lanes were moving, but extremely slow.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln resident's vehicle shot at while driving

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department are investigating a shooting of a moving vehicle with children in it. LPD said police were dispatched to the 600 block of W A Street on a report of a weapons offence at 3:28 p.m. on July 4. The report said the 23-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Shots fired at vehicle with two children inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old woman and her two children were shot at in a drive-by shooting on Monday. Lincoln Police were called to the 600 block of West A Street on the report of a weapons offense around 3:30 p.m. The victim reported driving in the area of...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Releases Victim’s Name In Deadly Hit and Run

LINCOLN—(News Release July 5)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022. 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra of Lincoln was driving his silver Subaru Forester eastbound on O St when a gray Ford Focus crossed the center median and struck his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His vehicle then struck a white Chrysler 300. The driver and passenger both sustained minor injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One dead in crash near North 27th St

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
klin.com

LSO Identifies Man Killed In One Vehicle Crash

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed when his vehicle went off the road around 7:30 Monday evening near 27th and Arbor. Sheriff Terry Wagner says witnesses reported a white SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and ran the stop sign at 27th and Arbor.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person dies in Monday night crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person has died in a Monday night car crash in Lancaster County. At approximately 7:31 p.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln Police Department and Raymond Fire and Rescue responded to the area of N. 27th St. and Arbor Rd. in reference to a single-vehicle accident.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested after disturbance call

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department intervened a disturbance over property between known associates. LPD said police were dispatched to the 1400 block of N 20th Street at 2:46 a.m. on July 4 for a disturbance call. Officers said during the investigation, 30-year-old Julian Trejo Perez was ordered to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln residents react to fatal crashes on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many Lincoln residents that live along or near O Street are concerned about the number of fatal accidents happening, including one on 37th and O St., late Saturday night. Neighbors today expressed their concern about living in the area. “You know, it’s pretty much so...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Police search for suspect after 2 hurt in shooting on Ames Avenue

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police closed part of Ames Avenue while investigating a shooting. Police told a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer that a male and female victim were shot and went to the hospital in critical condition around 6 a.m. They said their injuries stemmed from an argument with another male.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Deadly Crash on Monday Evening Just North of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(July 4)(KOLN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash Monday evening on the northern edge of Lincoln city limits. LSO says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 27th and Arbor Road. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that a northbound SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at the intersection.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man identified in fatal North Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was killed in a north Lincoln crash on Monday. Christopher Gardner, 33, of Lincoln sped through the stop sign at 27th Street and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m., Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after a three car crash on O Street, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 19-year-old man from Lincoln is dead after a fatal crash on O Street that took place Saturday evening, Lincoln Police say. The accident occurred at 37th and O St. at 9:26p.m when a Ford was traveling westbound on O Street. The Ford crossed the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dodge County suspect apprehended after brief pursuit near Schuyler

SCHUYLER, Neb. -- One person is facing felony charges after a brief pursuit in Colfax County early Monday morning. In the early morning hours of July 4, Colfax County Communications received a report of a man with a gun attempting to have contact with people at a home in the west part of Schuyler.
SCHUYLER, NE
