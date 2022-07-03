Lincoln police investigating fatal hit-and-run

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–A crash during the noon hour Tuesday in east Lincoln has caused traffic issues for most of the afternoon. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called just after 12pm to Russwood Parkway and “O” Street, just west of 84th Street, where a motorcycle and another vehicle collided. Westbound traffic was blocked off most of the time, while the eastbound lanes were moving, but extremely slow.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO