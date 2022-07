The U.S. dropped three rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on July 1. Baker Hughes’ latest count showed that the U.S. dropped four land rigs and added one offshore rig week on week. The total rig count in the U.S. is now said to be 750, comprising 730 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs. Of the 750 total, 595 are classified as oil rigs, 153 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO