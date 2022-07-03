ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two brands of kids’ sleepwear sold only on Amazon recalled for being too flammable

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Over 10,000 sets of children’s sleepwear sold by Kids Tales and iMoonzz on Amazon.com have been recalled after they didn’t meet U.S. safety standards.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The children’s nightgowns/pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children .”

This covers 2,000 iMoonzz flower print nightgowns, which were sold in blue, white and pink. They’re 95% cotton and 5% spandex. Sizes sold were 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years. One style of nightgown has short, puffed sleeves and a double laced collar with a bow on the left side. The other style has fluttered shoulders and a color trim neck with a ribbon centered in the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqsZy_0gToYZmt00
Recalled iMOONZZ nightgown set U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

For a refund, reach out to iMoonzz via email at product-recall@imoonzzzchildrensnightgowns.com .

As for the 9,100 Kids Tales pajamas, they were short-sleeved and made of 95% cotton and 5% elastine. They were sold in sizes 66 (3-6 Months), 73 (6-12 Months), 80 (12-18 Months), 90 (18-24 Months), and 100 (2-3T). “Kids Tales” and “Made in China” are on the neck label.

To reach out to Kids Tales for a refund, email at fzskmyyxgs@outlook.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oyd4Z_0gToYZmt00
Recalled Kids Tales pajamas U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
