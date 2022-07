When Chelsea Bell Lantrip clocked in for her bartending shift at Chances Dance Hall in Cleburne, she didn't expect the good fortune that would come her way later that day. Bell recalled "two random girls" she'd never seen coming into the bar on Tuesday. She said that one of the women "ordered the whole house a round," with the tab rounding up to $179.

