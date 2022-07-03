ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

 3 days ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home.

Police in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies, including some “in the advanced stages of decomposition,” Maj. Isaac Parker said.

He said the county coroner’s office had reported a strong odor emanating from the building. Inside, officers wearing hazmat gear found bodies “in different places around the building.” Some of the bodies had been at the funeral home since March, Parker said. Police also found the cremated remains of 16 people.

“It was a very unpleasant scene,” Parker said. “The conditions were not good.”

The owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police since Friday, Parker said, and an investigation is ongoing.

The owner did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment Sunday.

The remains were taken to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for identification, and police asked anyone who may have information to contact the coroner’s office.

A woman who sent her brother’s body to the funeral home for cremation after he died in April told WHAS-TV that she is still waiting for his remains. Tara Owen said when she reached out to the funeral director, he responded that he was “dealing with a lot at the moment.”

Yvonne Morales
2d ago

how disrespectful to the families! if this funeral didn't have the staff or time, should have notified the families so the can have their loved one transferred to another funeral home!

Sharon Smith
2d ago

The people who was responsible for atrocity shall be held accountable for this disgust and should be put under the jail and fined. KARMA IS GONNA GET ALL INVOLVED.

Winston Knighton
2d ago

A questionably complete disrespect of the dead and the love ones desecration of their deceased love ones memories of them! I hope this is not becoming a regular trend? I hope there will be charges filed and arrests made because there will be a trial no doubt at all. Such a terrible situation!

