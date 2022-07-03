Ronald Snyder

Mickey Josephine Cox, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mickey was born the daughter of William Joseph Lasley and Ruth Jane (Williams) Lasley on April 26, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1954 graduate of Carrollton High School. Mickey worked as the housewares manager at Westlake’s Ace Hardware, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 26 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, and a member of the Jewell Dowell Group. The church was very important to her as she taught youth classes, led Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Her greatest love in life was serving the Lord and serving her family. Her hobbies included making quilts for the Habitat for Humanity, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and she made many Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls, embroidery projects and quilts for her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.

