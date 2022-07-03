ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MO

Ronald Snyder

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrookfield resident, Ronald Snyder, 88, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Funeral...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Coeanna "Mary" Obermeyer

Coeanna "Mary" Obermeyer, 94, of Richmond died Tuesday, July 5. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14 at the St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Independence. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at the church. Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery in Independence. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Elnora Loyd

Elnora Loyd, 62, of Blue Springs and formerly of Carrollton and Richmond died Saturday, July 2. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. There is no scheduled visitation.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Mickey Josephine Cox

Mickey Josephine Cox, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mickey was born the daughter of William Joseph Lasley and Ruth Jane (Williams) Lasley on April 26, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1954 graduate of Carrollton High School. Mickey worked as the housewares manager at Westlake’s Ace Hardware, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 26 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, and a member of the Jewell Dowell Group. The church was very important to her as she taught youth classes, led Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Her greatest love in life was serving the Lord and serving her family. Her hobbies included making quilts for the Habitat for Humanity, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and she made many Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls, embroidery projects and quilts for her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Wayne Leslie Wahlbrink

Wayne Leslie Wahlbrink, 89, of Brookfield, MO, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Wayne was born August 23, 1932 in rural Brunswick, MO, the son of Leslie and DeEsta (Rimmer) Wahlbrink. He married Alma Evelyn Wilhoit on December 21, 1956 in Richmond, MO, and she preceded him in death on December 25, 2015.
BROOKFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Marceline, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
City
Jacksonville, MO
KMZU

William Michael "Mike" Pearson

William Michael “Mike” Pearson, 64, of Hardin, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on August 12, 1957, in Richmond, the son of William LeRoy and Virginia Louise (Armour) Pearson. Survivors include: his significant other, Kathy Smith of Lexington;...
HARDIN, MO
KMZU

Callo woman injured in Randolph County accident

RANDOLPH COUNTY – An accident near Roanoke seriously injured a Callo woman Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Darlene M. Walker ran off the left side of MO 3, struck a tree and overturned. She was transported to University Medical Center for...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMZU

One driver injured in Carroll County accident

CARROLL COUNTY – A two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County left one driver injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Route U at County Road 231 occurred as a vehicle driven by Corena Spencer reportedly failed to obey a traffic control device and struck an ATV driven by Garrett Anderson. Both vehicles began to skid and ran off the left side of the roadway.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Moberly PD locate woman taken against her will, arrest suspect

MOBERLY, Mo. – A suspect is taken into custody after eluding police Sunday. Officers received a report the 31-year-old male had possibly taken a female Moberly resident against her will, according to a statement released by Moberly Chief of police, Troy Link. During the pursuing investigation, law enforcement discovered there was a protection order in place between the two subjects, as well as warrants for the male subject’s arrest.
MOBERLY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaney Funeral Home
KMZU

Two Salisbury teens seriously injured in ATV accident

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. – Two Salisbury teens are injured in an ATV accident Monday evening. According to highway patrol reports, the incident took place at 6:10 p.m. on County Road 261, a half-mile north of County Road 259. A 14-year-old male driver was traveling northbound lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SALISBURY, MO
KMZU

Trenton woman accused of felony drug possession

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Trenton woman is arrested early Tuesday on drug allegations. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, 29-year- old Kayla L. Jones is placed on a 24 hour hold at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail. She is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine. Formal charges are pending.
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy