ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Two women killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSBJW_0gToWoZy00
The attacks happened off the coast of the Red Sea resort Sahl Hasheesh.

Two women have been killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian environment ministry has said.

Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.

The ministry said in its statement on Sunday that a committee had been formed to examine the circumstances of the attacks and any scientific reasons behind them.

It also mentioned that the governor of the Red Sea Governorate, Maj Gen Amr Hanafi, has issued an order to suspend all activity in the area surrounding the attacks with several beaches being closed.

The first victim was transferred to a local private hospital, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters. He added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she died from her injuries.

A security source also added that the Austrian woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.

Comments / 33

Tommy Garza
2d ago

my deepest condolences to the family and friends of these young ladies who lost their lives 🙏 being in the water one can be attacked anytime

Reply
9
buddywiser8
2d ago

People stop to realize that the temperatures of the water can sometimes provoke shark attacks. We are having a very year and it could be one of the reasons as to why these attacks happened. My condolences to their family. 😔😔😔

Reply
9
Nikki
2d ago

I absolutely love going on vacation to the beach, and going in the ocean. I also understand it's their home. It's always in the back of my mind when I go in, but, it's a chance I take. Plus the percentage of people who get bitten by a shark is so minimal. I just read last year WORLD WIDE it was 73 people, and very few of those were killed. 73 people out of billions. I'll take my chances.

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Red Sea Governorate#Egyptian#Reuters#Romanian#Austrian
The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Egypt: Red Sea beaches close after deadly shark attack

Egyptian authorities have closed several beaches on the country's Red Sea coast after two female tourists were killed in shark attacks. One was a 68-year-old Austrian who had an arm torn off while swimming near the city of Hurghada on Friday, the regional governor said. Shark attacks are rare in...
WORLD
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy