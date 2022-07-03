ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots' Damien Harris: Set to reprise key role

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

As training camp approaches, Harris appears poised to reprise his key role in the Patriots backfield, Paul Perillo of the team's official site reports. Also in the mix for New England's early-down carries...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Doctors diagnose late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas with Stage 2 CTE, per report

Seven months after the unexpected death of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, doctors from Boston University have revealed Thomas suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) late in his life, according to The New York Times. Doctors and family previously indicated that Thomas died from a seizure stemming from a 2019 car crash, but the degenerative brain disease contributed to "increasingly erratic" behavior beforehand, Ken Belson reports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell to make commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. Sydir Mitchell, a four-star defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
ORADELL, NJ
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, as Francis Mauigoa announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and USC. Mauigoa is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
CBS Sports

Yardbarker

The Jets Should Trade One of Their Young Receivers

The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.
NFL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: In line for key role in Year 2

Stevenson is poised to maintain a key role in the Patriots backfield, Paul Perillo of the team's official site reports. Also in the mix for early-down carries is Damien Harris, who is in the last year of his rookie deal, while the team hopes that veteran James White can move past a significant hip injury and reclaim his previous passing-down role. Additionally, third-year player J.J. Taylor and the versatile Ty Montgomery are in line to compete with rookie draftees Pierre Strong (fourth round) and Kevin Harris (sixth round) for complementary backfield work. As long as the incumbent Harris remains in the mix and is able to avoid injury, Stevenson's weekly volume figures to fluctuate in his second NFL season, but the 2021 fourth-rounder is a player who could have some strong fantasy efforts whenever the game plan works in his favor. As a rookie, the 6-foot, 230-pounder logged 133 carries for 606 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 14 catches (on 18 targets) for 123 yards in 12 games.
NFL
CBS Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 12 slot defenders

Last season, including the playoffs, NFL defenses faced 18.676 pass targets overall, and 8,069 of those targets were addressed to slot defenders. When you have 43.2% of your total targets going to slot guys, that gives you a decent idea of how important those slot positions are — and, by necessity, how diverse the slot defender has become.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Teams
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

