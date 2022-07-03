ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Mark Canha: Gets Sunday off

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Canha is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Star Pitcher Max Scherzer

The New York Mets are about to receive a huge boost to their starting rotation. On Tuesday, they designated Chasen Shreve for assignment to make room on the roster for Max Scherzer. Scherzer hasn't pitched since May 18 because of a strained oblique. Prior to this injury, he had a...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Calls Braves 'Favorites' to Land New York Mets' Jacob deGrom in Free Agency

DeGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who is set to make his first rehab start on Sunday night for Single A Port St. Lucie, has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Mets' rotation shortly after the All-Star break, but the question remains whether he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Jacob deGrom, Travis Jankowski

Slowly but surely, the New York Mets are getting closer to having their ace return to the rotation later this month. Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) felt good the day after his first rehab outing and is expected to make his second start for Port St. Lucie on Friday against the Daytona Tortugas, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters in Cincinnati on Monday, prior to the Mets' 7-4 win over the Reds.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mark Canha
Jeff Mcneil
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Mets#Series Finale#Rangers#Rbi
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Not ready for return

Mariners manager Scott Servais said France (elbow) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday when first eligible, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Since landing on the shelf June 25 with the Grade 2 left flexor strain, France hasn't resumed hitting on the field, which is a major hurdle he'll need to clear before a potential return date will come into focus. Servais left the door open for France to make it back to action by next weekend, but that'll hinge on how much progress he demonstrates in his workouts over the next few days. Carlos Santana should continue to serve as Seattle's primary first baseman while France is on the shelf.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Colin Holderman: Summoned from minors

The Mets recalled Holderman from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. New York added Holderman to the big-league pitching staff as a replacement for starter David Peterson (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. Peterson is expected to return from the list to start the Mets' series opener with the Marlins on Thursday, at which point Holderman could be a candidate to head back to the minors. Over 11.1 innings with the Mets this season, Holderman has turned in a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 10 relief appearances.
QUEENS, NY

