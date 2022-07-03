ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom Targets DeSantis in Independence Day Ad: 'Freedom Is Under Attack'

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight—or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom," the California governor said in his...

Comments / 11

What, Me Worry?
3d ago

Gruesoms freedom, free medical care for all illegals paid by the Taxpayers that can't afford health care. Gruesom for prison!

Reply
13
