Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Not pushing for more time

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Chirinos is batting .206 (7-for-34) since the start of June. Chirinos had a couple of multi-hit games last month, but...

CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. Such was the case Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in Major League Baseball history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency tracker: Zach LaVine gets supermax; Jalen Brunson to Knicks; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency is under way, and it's moving along at a rapid pace. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A

Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Not ready for return

Mariners manager Scott Servais said France (elbow) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday when first eligible, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Since landing on the shelf June 25 with the Grade 2 left flexor strain, France hasn't resumed hitting on the field, which is a major hurdle he'll need to clear before a potential return date will come into focus. Servais left the door open for France to make it back to action by next weekend, but that'll hinge on how much progress he demonstrates in his workouts over the next few days. Carlos Santana should continue to serve as Seattle's primary first baseman while France is on the shelf.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD

