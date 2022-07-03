ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Solid in return

Hicks (forearm) allowed two hits in 1.2 scoreless innings Saturday versus the Phillies. He did not strike out or walk a batter. Hicks...

FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

5 most untouchable players on the St. Louis Cardinals in trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals have arguably some of the best assets in all of baseball. Who are the top five untouchable players in the organization?. July 4 often signifies the time of year what the hot stove cranks up a few notches for teams around Major League Baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals are arguably one of the best positioned teams in terms of assets in all of baseball, with a great mix of superstar level talent, elite young big leaguers, and top level prospects. This makes for a very interesting question…
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Cardinals viewed as 'favorite' to land Montas in trade

As Frankie Montas prepares to take the mound for the Athletics Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, trade rumors continue to swirl around the 29-year-old pitcher. But it’s nothing new for the Oakland starter, whose 3-8 record for the A’s this season does little to show the part he has played on the hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

MLB Insider says Cardinals the favorite to acquire Frankie Montas

MLB Insider Buster Olney talked to rival executives who believe the St. Louis Cardinals are the favorite to acquire Frankie Montas. Late last week, we wrote that the St. Louis Cardinals were unlikely to trade for Oakland A’s ace Frankie Montas, citing the asking price for the consensus best starting pitcher on the trade market. But not everyone views it that way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Doctors diagnose late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas with Stage 2 CTE, per report

Seven months after the unexpected death of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, doctors from Boston University have revealed Thomas suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) late in his life, according to The New York Times. Doctors and family previously indicated that Thomas died from a seizure stemming from a 2019 car crash, but the degenerative brain disease contributed to "increasingly erratic" behavior beforehand, Ken Belson reports.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted offensive lineman from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, as Francis Mauigoa announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Florida, Miami, Tennessee and USC. Mauigoa is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NFL
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones headline best remaining NFL free agents: Ideal landing spots for each player

Despite being in the doldrums of the NFL offseason, with the initial waves of free agency already washed to shore, there's still plenty of big-name talent lurking on the open market. Most of these players remain household names, albeit with their prime days behind them. Still, they have enough in the tank to be valuable additions at this stage of the offseason in the weeks leading up to camp. They could even be that missing piece to get some contenders over the hump and into the Super Bowl conversation.
NFL
Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
FOX Sports

Braves face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (44-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-34, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 9...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency tracker: Zach LaVine gets supermax; Jalen Brunson to Knicks; Deandre Ayton still unsigned

NBA free agency is under way, and it's moving along at a rapid pace. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 offseason checklist for the St. Louis Blues

With the NHL offseason in full swing, it’s time to examine what each squad will need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at the St. Louis Blues. It was a decent season for St. Louis. While they finished in third in a tight Central Division, they got past Minnesota in the first round and then took the eventual Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche to six games. General manager Doug Armstrong can afford to keep most of the core together, but there will still be a lot of work to do over the coming weeks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving Nets chaos; Cavaliers lock up key players; Knicks overpay

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

St. Louis' Ivan Herrera sitting versus Philadelphia Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Ivan Herrera in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Herrera will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Andrew Knizner handles catching duties and bats ninth. Herrera has made just 22 plate appearances this season and is batting .111 so...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX

