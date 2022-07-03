ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Doubles in third straight game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored...

www.cbssports.com

The Baltimore Sun

Cal Ripken Jr., Adam Jones not on Orioles’ initial list of alumni attending Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary celebration

The Orioles on Tuesday announced the initial list of former players who will participate in the team’s August celebration of Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary. Eddie Murray, Chris Davis, Robert Andino, Rick Sutcliffe, Jay Gibbons, Chris Hoiles, Rodrigo López and Jeff Reboulet will be honored before Baltimore’s Aug. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s not a final list of players, an ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna moves to Baltimore's bench Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan McKenna in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. McKenna filled in for Cedric Mullins in Sunday's game, but will take a seat Monday while Mullins rejoins the lineup in centerfield and bats first. McKenna is batting .241 with a .607...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
Ryan Mountcastle
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heads back to Triple-A

Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
#The Orioles
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Not ready for return

Mariners manager Scott Servais said France (elbow) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday when first eligible, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Since landing on the shelf June 25 with the Grade 2 left flexor strain, France hasn't resumed hitting on the field, which is a major hurdle he'll need to clear before a potential return date will come into focus. Servais left the door open for France to make it back to action by next weekend, but that'll hinge on how much progress he demonstrates in his workouts over the next few days. Carlos Santana should continue to serve as Seattle's primary first baseman while France is on the shelf.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Monday

Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

