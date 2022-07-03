ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Dillon Tate: Allows run Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tate gave up a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Twins. Tate...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dodgers troll Padres over embarrassing flub

The San Diego Padres committed an embarrassing blunder early on in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, and the home stadium staff was not about to let it slide. Will Smith hit what should have been a routine popup to the pitcher’s mound in the bottom of the third. It turned into an infield single after two Padres players lost track of it. The Dodgers then trolled their opponent with the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna moves to Baltimore's bench Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan McKenna in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. McKenna filled in for Cedric Mullins in Sunday's game, but will take a seat Monday while Mullins rejoins the lineup in centerfield and bats first. McKenna is batting .241 with a .607...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
Dillon Tate
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Monday

Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Colin Holderman: Summoned from minors

The Mets recalled Holderman from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. New York added Holderman to the big-league pitching staff as a replacement for starter David Peterson (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. Peterson is expected to return from the list to start the Mets' series opener with the Marlins on Thursday, at which point Holderman could be a candidate to head back to the minors. Over 11.1 innings with the Mets this season, Holderman has turned in a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 10 relief appearances.
QUEENS, NY
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Reinstated from injured list

Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment Monday. Bracho was acquired from the Red Sox in late June, and he appeared in one game out of Atlanta's bullpen. However, he is now back on the waiver wire after being removed from a 40-man roster for the second time in a week.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Mets designated Shreve for assignment Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. New York needed a roster spot for Max Scherzer and Shreve, having posted a 10.43 ERA in his last 15 appearances, was an obvious choice for demotion. Shreve's poor numbers suggest he'll clear waivers and continue his season with Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY

