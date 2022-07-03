ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Jonathan Arauz: Sits against lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Arauz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

The Baltimore Sun

Cal Ripken Jr., Adam Jones not on Orioles’ initial list of alumni attending Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary celebration

The Orioles on Tuesday announced the initial list of former players who will participate in the team’s August celebration of Camden Yards’ 30-year anniversary. Eddie Murray, Chris Davis, Robert Andino, Rick Sutcliffe, Jay Gibbons, Chris Hoiles, Rodrigo López and Jeff Reboulet will be honored before Baltimore’s Aug. 6 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s not a final list of players, an ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. Such was the case Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 (center fielder to third baseman) triple play in Major League Baseball history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox in an eventual 6-3 victory, though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna moves to Baltimore's bench Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ryan McKenna in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. McKenna filled in for Cedric Mullins in Sunday's game, but will take a seat Monday while Mullins rejoins the lineup in centerfield and bats first. McKenna is batting .241 with a .607...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Richie Martin riding pine for Baltimore Monday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Richie Martin in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Martin will take the afternoon off while Jorge Mateo starts at shortstop and bats ninth. Martin has managed to steal 3 bases despite making just 33 plate appearances this season, but has...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
Devin Smeltzer
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Not ready for return

Mariners manager Scott Servais said France (elbow) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday when first eligible, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Since landing on the shelf June 25 with the Grade 2 left flexor strain, France hasn't resumed hitting on the field, which is a major hurdle he'll need to clear before a potential return date will come into focus. Servais left the door open for France to make it back to action by next weekend, but that'll hinge on how much progress he demonstrates in his workouts over the next few days. Carlos Santana should continue to serve as Seattle's primary first baseman while France is on the shelf.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Remains in reserve role

Farmer (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Farmer will sit for a second straight day as a result of the hand injury he picked up Saturday. Matt Reynolds will man the shortstop position for a second straight day.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Monday

Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Colin Holderman: Summoned from minors

The Mets recalled Holderman from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. New York added Holderman to the big-league pitching staff as a replacement for starter David Peterson (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. Peterson is expected to return from the list to start the Mets' series opener with the Marlins on Thursday, at which point Holderman could be a candidate to head back to the minors. Over 11.1 innings with the Mets this season, Holderman has turned in a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 10 relief appearances.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Reinstated from injured list

Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment Monday. Bracho was acquired from the Red Sox in late June, and he appeared in one game out of Atlanta's bullpen. However, he is now back on the waiver wire after being removed from a 40-man roster for the second time in a week.
ATLANTA, GA

