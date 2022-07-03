Liz Cheney Not Ruling Out 2024 Presidential Run
The Wyoming Republican said Sunday she will make the decision "down the road" based on what is "right for the...www.newsweek.com
She probably won’t even be re-elected to her job now. Pleading for Democrat votes. No self awareness.
that would be funny the only person to run for president that can't get one vote but her own
I will vote for her. She has more testosterone then the rest of sorry as Republicans.
