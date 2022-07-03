ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Liz Cheney Not Ruling Out 2024 Presidential Run

By Andrew Stanton
 3 days ago
The Wyoming Republican said Sunday she will make the decision "down the road" based on what is "right for the...

Reno72
2d ago

She probably won’t even be re-elected to her job now. Pleading for Democrat votes. No self awareness.

Michael Manzuk
2d ago

that would be funny the only person to run for president that can't get one vote but her own

moon riverr
3d ago

I will vote for her. She has more testosterone then the rest of sorry as Republicans.

Newsweek

Impeach Clarence Thomas Petition Hits 1M Signatures: 'Justice is Needed'

A petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has passed a million signatures. The petition was launched earlier this year by advocacy group MoveOn after it emerged that Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, had repeatedly urged aides of former President Donald Trump to try to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, prompting calls for the justice to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Washington Examiner

Cherry-picking and spoon-feeding Jan. 6

CHERRY-PICKING AND SPOON-FEEDING JAN. 6. Is showrunner James Goldston the most important force on the House Democratic Jan. 6 committee? There's no doubt the former president of ABC News is shaping the committee's presentations, episode by episode. The shows Goldston is crafting are a dramatic departure from actual congressional hearings — hearings in which members of both parties debate evidence, question witnesses, argue with each other, and reveal facts the other side might not want revealed.
AOL Corp

With pressures mounting, Biden thinks GOP will make his midterm case for him

Little is going President Biden’s way as the summer lull sets in before the crush of midterm elections. Gas prices are up; his approval rating is down. A conservative Supreme Court majority is hacking away at his agenda by abolishing federal abortion rights and undermining environmental protections meant to curb climate change. His own party is losing patience, fearing that any chance of consequential change while Democrats control Congress is vanishing.
Daily Mail

Donald Trump 'is set to announce 2024 White House run as early as THIS MONTH to distract supporters from January 6 hearings' and as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely touted as next GOP star

Donald Trump could announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as early as this month, according to a report - an unusually early declaration, which sources said was designed to take the wind out of the sails of Republican rival Ron DeSantis, and distract from the January 6 hearings. Most...
