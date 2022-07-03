Liz Cheney Not Ruling Out 2024 Presidential Run

CHERRY-PICKING AND SPOON-FEEDING JAN. 6. Is showrunner James Goldston the most important force on the House Democratic Jan. 6 committee? There's no doubt the former president of ABC News is shaping the committee's presentations, episode by episode. The shows Goldston is crafting are a dramatic departure from actual congressional hearings — hearings in which members of both parties debate evidence, question witnesses, argue with each other, and reveal facts the other side might not want revealed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO