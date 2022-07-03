ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How a favela in Rio got its clean water back, for $42,300

By DAVID BILLER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZu1N_0gToWWdm00

Butterflies and waxbills flit through the Enchanted Valley just outside Rio de Janeiro’s Tijuca Forest National Park. There are fruit trees, a nearby waterfall and a commanding view out over the Atlantic Ocean. But for decades something was spoiling the idyll: the stench of raw sewage.

Electricity arrived in the late 20th century to the low-income Enchanted Valley community — which drew its name from a nearby residential project — but the utility never connected it to the city’s sewage network. Waste was contaminating the environment and putting residents’ health at risk.

So the community set out to solve the problem on its own by building a biodigester and artificial wetland to process all sewage generated by all of its 40 families.

It started full operations in June, and is the first independently built biosystem for an entire Brazilian favela, according to Theresa Williamson, executive director at Catalytic Communities, a nonprofit that supports the underserviced communities. And it could serve as an example for rural hamlets across Brazil. According to official data, 45% of Brazilians' sewage isn’t collected.

The Enchanted Valley project is years in the making. The president of the local residents’ association, Otávio Barros, brought a group of tourists to a waterfall downhill in 2007 and, when they wanted to bathe in its waters, he told them they couldn’t; all the community’s sewage flowed through that cascade. The seed of an idea was planted, though, and he started drumming up support.

“It was harder back then to make people aware, show that everyone would benefit,” he told the Associated Press as he walked through the community.

He found allies among researchers of Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, where he had been working as an administrative assistant. They secured money from Rio state’s foundation for the support of research to complete a first phase in 2015, and more recently German and Brazilian nonprofits Viva Con Agua and Instituto Clima e Sociedade to connect every home, with additional funding from Catalytic Communities.

Barros labored alongside five other residents from the neighborhood for months, including some three weeks during which time they were just breaking through rocks to create a path for new pipes. They lead to the domed biodigester, where sewage is ingested by anaerobic microorganisms. Remaining fluids then proceed to snake beneath the constructed wetland, getting cleansed by fertilizing the plants above.

The full price of the system was about $42,300. That's one quarter what it would have cost to run pipes through the forest down to the existing sewage network at sea level, according to Leonardo Adler, founding partner of of Taboa Engenharia, which oversaw the technical side of works.

The federal government has a plan to improve sewage treatment throughout Brazil, which it is pursuing through private concessions of large urban areas. But that approach doesn’t help small, isolated communities like Enchanted Valley, where the smell of sewage is now gone and its nearby waterfall is clean for bathing.

“I’m very happy because it was a very arduous stage to manage to bring in partners, involve the community to capture the sewage and return it to the environment clean,” Barros said. “It’s part of a dream becoming reality. We have others for the Valley.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phys.org

Waterways in Brazil's Manaus choked by tons of trash

In Manaus, the largest city in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, tons of stinking trash fill the canals and streams, giving one the feeling that they're visiting a post-apocalyptic wasteland. On the west side of the city, in a poor neighborhood where homes have been erected on stilts, a worker uses an...
AMERICAS
BBC

Brazil: Rio's residents garden their way out of hunger

Not too long ago, Fernanda da Silva was going hungry, like millions of other Brazilians. The 40-year-old mother of three was out of work and money was tight. Her husband's monthly earnings as a doorman - 1,300 reais ($250), just over a minimum salary - kept their family afloat. "It was really difficult for us," recalls Ms Silva. "I had no income, I was hungry."
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Daily Mail

Bill Gates buys 17th century palazzo near Rome's storied Spanish Steps for $170 million to convert into the city's first six-star hotel - in partnership with Saudi prince who is ALSO backing Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Bill Gates is purchasing a palazzo in Rome to convert into a lavish six-star hotel through Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts - which he co-owns with a Saudi prince. Four Seasons has put down a $21 million down payment toward the $170 million purchase price of the Palazzo Marini, a sprawling 17th-century complex just steps away from the Trevi Fountain, the Daily Beast reported, citing documents viewed at Rome's City Hall.
ECONOMY
BBC

Boats: Call for rules to stop old vessels being dumped

"Put it on eBay, ask for anything from £1 to £100, then it becomes someone else's problem." This was a typical response when marine biologist Dr Corina Ciocan asked: "How do you get rid of an old boat?" There are estimated to be about one million of all...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Treatment#Favela#Urban Areas#Catalytic Communities#Brazilians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
NBC News

Italy declares state of emergency for drought-stricken north

Italy on Monday declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po river, which accounts for roughly a third of the country’s agricultural production and is suffering its worst drought for 70 years. The government decree will allow authorities to cut through red tape and take action immediately...
EUROPE
Universe Today

The United States announces a stop to testing Anti-Satellite Weapons

The United States Government has declared that it will no longer be performing tests of Anti-Satellite (ASAT) weapons. In a public statement during a visit to the Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that this policy has the primary purpose of setting an example to other countries. It represents an important step in the direction of establishing “space norms” for all countries to follow.
MILITARY
MotorAuthority

Bloodhound land speed record project switches to synthetic fuel

There's a team in the U.K. trying to beat the current land speed record for a steerable vehicle of 763 mph, set by local fighter pilot Andy Green all the way back in 1997 in the jet-powered Thrust SSC. The team is Bloodhound Land Speed Record, and its 44.3-foot supersonic...
CARS
BBC

Pret sales jump as it focuses on towns and suburbs

Pret A Manger says it has returned to profit after a tough few years, as it shifts its focus away from London towards regional towns and suburbs. Sales at the sandwich chain rose to £357.8m in the six months to June - up 230% on last year when lockdowns hammered the business.
ECONOMY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
345K+
Followers
64K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy