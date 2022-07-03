Pacers sign first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin

The Indiana Pacers on Sunday signed guard Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Mathurin, who was named the 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year following his sophomore year at Arizona.

Mathurin recorded a team-leading 17.7 points per game for the Wildcats. Arizona was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-7 Mathurin also recorded 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Mathurin averaged 10.8 points per game as a freshman.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: