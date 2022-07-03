ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates acquire left-handed pitcher Manny Banuelos from Yankees

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJoGo_0gToWPSh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWp26_0gToWPSh00

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired left-hander Manny Banuelos from the New York Yankees on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Banuelos, 31, posted a 2.16 ERA with one save and no decisions in four appearances this season with the Yankees.

He owns a career record of 4-8 with a 5.91 ERA in 27 games (14 starts) with the Atlanta Braves (2015), Chicago White Sox (2019) and Yankees (2022). He has 71 strikeouts and 48 walks in 85 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh also reinstated right-hander Zach Thompson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday’s series finale against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates also reinstated Duane Underwood from the COVID injured list, placed fellow right-hander Yerry De Los Santos on the same list, and optioned right-hander Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
New York City, NY
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

USC Baseball Names Former MLBer As New Manager

After back-to-back losing seasons and a 21-39 record in the Pac-12, Jason Gill was let go as manager of the USC Trojans baseball team. His successor is someone who knows the college game and the pro game. On Sunday, USC announced Andy Stankiewicz as their new baseball manager. Stankiewicz comes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Bryce Harper Has 3-Word Message After Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies fans are speculating about Bryce Harper's three-word message after undergoing surgery this week. Oh boy. Does that mean Harper will return earlier than expected and play again for the Phillies this season? It's complicated. In fact, Harper doesn't even know if he'll be able to return this season....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe, Domingo Germán lead Somerset win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons. CF Estevan Florial 2-4, RBI, 2 K — OPS above .900 again. C Josh Breaux 0-0 — left game with a hopefully minor wrist injury. PH-C Rob Brantly 1-4 SS José Peraza 1-3 2B Chris Owings 0-4, 2 K.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/4/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: While Manny Bañuelos did finally get to make his Yankees debut this season, his latest stint with the team is now over. The club traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday for cash considerations, following his being designated for assignment on June 28. The lefty put up nice numbers in 8.1 innings, but there simply wasn’t space for him on the team. Presumably he should have more chances to prove his mettle for the Pirates. Here’s hoping he does well and gets an extended stay in the big leagues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Atlanta Braves#Field Level Media#Dodgers Angels#Dfa Tyler Wade Blue Jays#Il
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Month: Shohei Ohtani rules baseball in June

The month of June has come to a close, and that means it’s time for my Team of the Month!. Let's take a look back at the entire month and identify the best player at every position in June. To start, in June, Shohei Ohtani put together one of...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports

Tomase: Exciting prospect Brayan Bello could make an impact in Boston

There's a range of outcomes between Jonathan Papelbon and Abe Alvarez, and where Brayan Bello falls on that spectrum could influence the fate of the 2022 Red Sox. Papelbon you obviously remember. He arrived in July of 2005 as a spot starter and quickly transitioned to the bullpen, where he became a weapon essential to securing the wild card. A year later, he was an All-Star closer who'd soon Riverdance his way into our hearts.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

HBP gives Orioles walk-off win over Rangers

Jorge Mateo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 7-6 victory against the visiting Texas Rangers on Monday afternoon. The Orioles posted their final run without the ball leaving the infield, with an infield single...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy