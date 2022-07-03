ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk officials: Shark-related incident closes Smith Point beach to swimming

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
 2 days ago

A “shark-related incident” has temporarily closed Smith Point beach in Shirley to swimming.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will be giving more details about the incident during a news conference this afternoon.

According to a release from the county:

“A confirmed shark-related incident occurred this morning involving a Suffolk County lifeguard. While shark attacks off Long Island shores are extremely rare, officials will provide an update on the situation and outline additional measures residents can take to remain safe in the water.”

News 12 will have more on this story as it develops.

