JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado was taken into custody by police in New Mexico. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez fled the scene after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. He was located in New Mexico and is in custody at a detention facility in Colfax County, New Mexico awaiting extradition.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO