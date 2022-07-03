ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Lochte to Auction Olympic Silver, Bronze Medals for Charity

By Thomas Neumann
The 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming is parting with half his medals.

Olympic great Ryan Lochte is auctioning off six of his 12 Olympic medals.

The famous swimmer has listed his three silver medals and three bronze medals with RR Auctions . The medals are listed in three lots, and bidding on the items ends July 21.

Lochte told NBC Sports that he will donate the proceeds to charity , with the money specifically benefiting the Jorge Nation Foundation , an organization that raises funds to send seriously ill children on dream vacations.

"I don't want people to think I didn't care about the medals," Lochte told NBC Sports. "I cherish them, but they're just sitting in my closet collecting dust. ... I feel amazing about [the auction] just because I'm going to be helping kids out."

Lochte, 37, is a six-time Olympic gold medal winner. He told NBC Sports that he likely will auction some of those medals off for charity as well at some point.

