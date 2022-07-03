ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

This 10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent as of Sunday afternoon. The 10-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder during his legendary career.

NBA free agency is now on day four, and one of the most famous players to ever play in the NBA is still available.

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is currently a free agent, and can be signed by any team.

Anthony spent this past season with the Los Angeles Lakers and he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

He is one of the greatest scorers to ever play in the NBA.

Prior to playing for the Lakers he has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.

While he has not had much playoff success, he will be without a doubt a first ballot Hall of Famer.

There are plenty of teams that could use a player like him, because he could help a contender off the bench, or he could help a young team as a well respected veteran.

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Michael Vick News

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is reportedly being sued for a very large figure. According to reports, a group of creditors is suing Vick for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid loans. Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech before spending more than a decade in the National Football League, has reportedly...
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
