Report: Trump tells allies he is considering announcing 2024 run as early as this summer

A new report has found that former President Donald Trump has privately shared that he is seriously considering announcing a run for president in 2024 as soon as this summer.

The report from CBS News cites allies and aides who spoke with the news organization anonymously. A report from The New York Times also cited those close to Trump who shared the same information.

While Trump is reportedly considering the run, he has not made a final decision on the 2024 election, and when he would announce the decision, three people close to Trump told CBS.

According to the Times, Trump and his advisers are deciding whether or not to announce a 2024 campaign early, meaning this summer or after midterm elections.

It is normal for major-party presidential candidates to announce their campaigns after fall elections, and an early announcement from Trump could throw a wrench into campaigning strategies.

Trump has done nothing but keep his supporters on the edge of their seats since returning to the spotlight following his exit from office in 2021.

At numerous campaign rallies, he has said that he will announce his decision and that it will either make a lot of people happy or a lot of people upset.

"This is the year we're going to take back the House, we're going to take back the Senate, and we're going to take back America. And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House," Trump said during an Illinois rally.

During an interview with NewsMax last week, he also dropped hints after being asked if the Jan. 6 House select committee was just an effort to keep him from running again.

"I think a lot of it is," Trump responded. "I am leading in all the polls — against Republicans and Democrats. I am leading in the Republican polls in numbers that no one has ever even seen before. And against Biden, and anyone else they run, I am leading against them."

"At the right time, I will be saying what I want to do," Trump said about a 2024 campaign.

Other Republican talk personalities have shared their fair share of speculation on Trump running, with InfoWars host Alex Jones saying last week that Trump would be announcing his campaign on July 4th.