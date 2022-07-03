ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deja Vu: Crosby, Stills & Nash Return to Spotify After Joe Rogan Boycott Without Neil Young or Joni Mitchell Songs

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember back when Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan was spouting misinformation about vaccines and COVID? Neil Young took his music from the streamer, followed by Joni Mitchell. Right after that, Crosby, Stills and Nash all did the same. Well, guess who’s back?. Crosby, Stills,...

www.showbiz411.com

