2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one as they say, and whoever they are, is probably right; especially when/if it pertains to winning the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000, top prize-winning tickets sold near Houston from the July 2 Cash Five Drawing. Those winning tickets matched all five winning numbers and were sold in Sugar Land and Missouri City.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Missouri City ticket was not a Quick Pick and was bought at Quail Valley Country on Highway 6. Meanwhile, the Sugar Land ticket was a Quick Pick and was purchased at Star Stop on Dairy Ashford.

There were also 91 secondary prize-winning tickets that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

