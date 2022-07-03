ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold outside of Houston

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Fqyd_0gToSJYP00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one as they say, and whoever they are, is probably right; especially when/if it pertains to winning the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000, top prize-winning tickets sold near Houston from the July 2 Cash Five Drawing. Those winning tickets matched all five winning numbers and were sold in Sugar Land and Missouri City.

According to the Texas Lottery, the Missouri City ticket was not a Quick Pick and was bought at Quail Valley Country on Highway 6. Meanwhile, the Sugar Land ticket was a Quick Pick and was purchased at Star Stop on Dairy Ashford.

There were also 91 secondary prize-winning tickets that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

These 2 Texas Cities Ranked In The Top 10 Of America’s Best BBQ

Texas is generally known as one of the United State's ultimate destinations for finding some scrumptious barbecue, along with Tennessee and North Carolina. But which state really owns the title of the best BBQ in America? According to LawnStarter's food experts, Missouri should be at the top of our minds when it comes to our favorite food.
TEXAS STATE
territorysupply.com

6 Awesome Campervan Rentals in Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Campervanning is all the rage these days, so why not join the fun?. Just picture it: You’re out on the open road in Texas, and boy,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Missouri City, TX
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Dairy#The Texas Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
luxury-houses.net

Exceptional Gated Home in Houston with Sophisticated Interiors Asking for $4,475,000

The Home in Houston is an exceptional gated property was designed for harmony between the house and the expansive lot now available for sale. This home located at 11526 Shadow Way St, Houston, Texas; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
LoneStar 92

Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
PEARLAND, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Ex-Walmart CEO Marc Lore is considering Texas to host $400B “utopian smart-city” that would rival size of San Francisco

Texas on shortlist of states to host the city of TelosaCity of Telosa website. Former Walmart exec and billionaire Marc Lore is planning to use his fortune to build an entire smart city from scratch. Perhaps his most ambitious business venture yet, Lore expects the city, named Telosa, to rival the population density of San Francisco.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

The First Asian American Woman Just Won Miss Texas USA

Each year, beauty pageant contestants compete for two different yet coveted Miss Texas pageant titles. This past weekend, participants competed in Houston to win Miss Texas USA. R'Bonney Gabriel, a Filipina American fashion designer from Bayou City, won the title just one week after Averie Bishop was crowned the first...
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, in Houston awaiting transport to Austin

HOUSTON - The Austin, Texas, woman accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson is in jail in Harris County awaiting transport back to Travis County. 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Saturday after being arrested by US Marshals in Costa Rica last week. Armstrong is charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Moriah Wilson at a home on Maple Avenue in East Austin on May 11.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy