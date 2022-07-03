Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

iStock

A shooting Sunday in Aurora left one man dead, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot at 15064 E. Mississippi Ave., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.

Investigators believe the gunman fled the scene in a light-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck. As of Sunday morning, there was no word of an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.