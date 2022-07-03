ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRICK: EVER THINK ABOUT BECOMING A FIREFIGHTER?

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet us at Summerfest this summer at...

ocscanner.news

The Staten Island Advance

Canada geese along Jersey Shore loaded onto trucks and euthanized causing local outrage: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A New Jersey township took a controversial approach to its nuisance wildlife problem. Areas along the Jersey Shore -- including Spring Lake, located in Monmouth County; Wreck Pond, and Lake Como – struggle with Canada geese, whose feces are causing algae blooms in the local waterways and have been a nuisance to residents and shore-goers, especially as the population continues to grow.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. town is latest example of why local weed businesses can’t compete with out-of-state companies

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. After the state opened the legal weed market with much fanfare this spring, there are now 16 New Jersey towns that can boast having consumer retail stores. So far, these stores are owned by established national brands.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
#Summerfest
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: VACATION OR STAYCATION?

With the rising cost of fuel and essentials along with shortaged of some necessities, what will your plans be this summer? eill you be traveling home or abroad, to resorts or family, staying home and doing day trips or enjoy a backyard oasis? What’s your thoughts this year?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE WARNS OF RISING CAR THEFTS

Auto theft is on the rise in Ocean County and across New Jersey! Thieves troll the area looking for cars with mirrors turned out which often indicates that the car is unlocked and the key fob may be in the vehicle. Here are some important facts and some tips to avoid being a victim of auto theft!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Jersey City hosts New Jersey's biggest 4th of July celebration

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: POLICE POSTING AVAILABLE POSITIONS

The Long Branch Police Department is looking for candidates for Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEO I) The Positions are for Seasonal Employment, Memorial Day to Labor Day – 2023. Open House for applicants: September 17, 2022 • 10am. City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers. 344 Broadway. Long Branch,...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
94.5 PST

A beloved NJ frozen yogurt shop and café is forced to close

It’s one thing to have a popular eatery and have it become successful and it’s another to become a place where the community knows it will be taken care of. Westfield’s Bohemian Raspberry, a frozen yogurt shop and café, announced that it’s going to close its doors by August 1st because its lease will not be renewed.
WESTFIELD, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER

Reminder! Our 2022 Harley fundraiser bike is now on the boards! Tickets are $20/each and be bought on our website or in person, our trailer is staffed Friday-Sunday located infront of Martell’s!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

