ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota ice cream tied to listeria outbreak. Extra dangers for pregnant women, hospital warns

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

A deadly outbreak of listeria has been traced to Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota County, Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday.

The bacteria can cause food poisoning symptoms as well as severe illness and death. Local healthcare providers are warning of the extra dangers of the outbreak to pregnant women, who are at higher risk for infection.

“The infection can be passed to unborn babies, causing miscarriage, stillbirths and premature labor,” SMHCS spokesperson Kim Savage said in an email.

Adults age 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are also at higher risk for severe infections.

“Other people can be infected with Listeria , but they rarely become seriously ill,” the CDC says.

So far, the CDC has identified 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death that are tied to the listeria outbreak. It has impacted people in 10 states, most of whom had recently traveled to Florida.

The first known illness happened in Jan. 2021, the CDC’s investigation found, and illnesses have continued through June of this year.

What consumers should do

A recall has not been issued, but consumers are advised to throw away any Big Olaf ice cream products they have at home. The ice cream is only sold in Florida. “Among 10 people with information who did not live in Florida, 8 traveled to Florida in the month before getting sick,” the CDC said.

What pregnant people should do

Pregnant people who may have been affected by the outbreak should contact a healthcare provider right away if they experience Listeria symptoms of fever, fatigue, flu-like symptoms and muscle aches, the CDC says.

Symptoms of an infection in pregnant people are usually mild, and some never have symptoms. Severe disease in the mother is rare, the CDC says. Infections are treated with antibiotics.

What other high risk people should do

People 65 and older and individuals with weakened immune systems should also contact a healthcare provider if they experience Listeria symptoms.

Symptoms of a severe infection in non-pregnant people include: “headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches,” the CDC says.

What retailers should do

Big Olaf representatives are voluntarily contacting retailers to advise against selling any Big Olaf products until further notice, the CDC said.

Businesses are also advised to “clean and disinfect any areas and equipment that may have touched Big Olaf ice cream products, including ice cream scoops and other serving utensils.”

About Big Olaf Creamery

Big Olaf Creamery, open since 1982, has its headquarters in an industrial park off of Cattlemen Road in Sarasota County.

‘The ice cream is made at a local creamery near Sarasota’s Amish village of Pinecraft,” Big Olaf’s website says. “Every tub of Big Olaf Ice Cream is hand mixed with the finest ingredients and is then churned in batch freezers by local Amish Craftsmen.”

There are also five Big Olaf ice cream parlor locations. Three shops are located in Sarasota, as well as a shop in Lakewood Ranch and a shop in Venice.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Deadly listeria outbreak tied to Florida ice cream brand

A listeria outbreak linked to one death and more than 20 illnesses has been tied to a Florida ice cream brand, the Centers for Disease Control announced. The CDC announced last week it was investigating a multi-state outbreak of listeria with links to Florida after 23 people from 10 states were infected with the outbreak strain. Nearly all the patients lived in or had traveled to Florida. One of the patients, in Illinois, died. Five pregnant women were among those who got ill, resulting in the loss of one of the fetuses.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Local
Florida Health
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria outbreak linked to Sarasota ice cream brand, CDC says

SARASOTA, Fla. — An ice cream brand in Sarasota has been linked to a Listeria outbreak, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. People who have any Big Olaf Creamery products in their home are urged by the CDC to throw them away and clean any containers, serving utensils and areas that have possibly been in contact with the company's ice cream. Businesses are also encouraged to do the same.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

2 kids die in drowning incident at FGCU lake: reports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children died after a drowning incident at a Florida lake on the Fourth of July, according to reports. San Carlos Park Fire District said it was dispatched to Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lakefront Beach after a drowning incident involving two children at Lake Como.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Cdc#Big Olaf Creamery#Smhcs
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WJBF.com

Onions sold in 5 states recalled for possible listeria contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia onion producer announced Thursday that it was recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23.
LYONS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

2-year-old believed to have drowned in Florida canal, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in a Bradenton canal Friday morning, police say. Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments. The witness pulled...
BRADENTON, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
1K+
Followers
73
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy