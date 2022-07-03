ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WA

Pilot dies from plane crash in Adams County

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A pilot died from a plane crash in Adams County on Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down in a field north of West Lin-Warden Road.

Multiple agencies went to the scene to help.

The pilot, 38-year-old Gavin Morse, was pronounced dead before deputies arrived on the scene.

Morse’s family has been notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with ACSO on an investigation.

nbcrightnow.com

Richland police search for female suspect in shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:20 p.m. The Richland Police Department has released its investigation information for this shooting, including the suspect's identity. Detectives currently believe 23-year-old Lauren Brooke Rice shot a 45-year-old man with a handgun, who was taken to the hospital by people in his life. His gunshot wound...
RICHLAND, WA
pullmanradio.com

Arlington Washington Man Seriously Injured In Plane Crash Near LaCrosse

An Arlington Washington man suffered serious injuries in a plane crash near LaCrosse. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office reports that the single engine plane crashed near an airstrip on State Route 26 Friday afternoon. 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy was flying from Arlington to Colfax when he lost power. Kennedy suffered serious injuries and was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. He was the only person on board the plane.
LACROSSE, WA
Big Country News

Man Dies in Saturday ATV Crash Near Colfax

COLFAX - Just past 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, emergency dispatchers took a report of an injury ATV accident in the area of McNeilly Road, near Milepost 1, west of Colfax. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and determined an adult male had been riding a Honda three-wheeler in a field when he went over a berm of dirt at a high rate of speed. The three-wheeler went airborne, causing the rider to be thrown from the ATV.
COLFAX, WA
