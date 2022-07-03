Pilot dies from plane crash in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A pilot died from a plane crash in Adams County on Saturday.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down in a field north of West Lin-Warden Road.
Multiple agencies went to the scene to help.
The pilot, 38-year-old Gavin Morse, was pronounced dead before deputies arrived on the scene.
Morse’s family has been notified.
The Federal Aviation Administration is working with ACSO on an investigation.
