Pilot dies from plane crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A pilot died from a plane crash in Adams County on Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down in a field north of West Lin-Warden Road.

Multiple agencies went to the scene to help.

The pilot, 38-year-old Gavin Morse, was pronounced dead before deputies arrived on the scene.

Morse’s family has been notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration is working with ACSO on an investigation.

