Houston, TX

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He...

www.fox26houston.com

