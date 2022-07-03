ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWPD recover stolen vehicle, gun after traffic stop arrests

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police arrested two people following a traffic stop Saturday.

An officer stopped a vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Breese Terrace and University Avenue because its lights weren’t on. During the stop, police determined the vehicle was allegedly stolen.

Officials said that an allegedly stolen gun and multiple high-capacity magazines were found in the back seat of the vehicle.

The driver, a 31-year-old from Madison, and a passenger, a 33-year-old from Milwaukee were arrested and face multiple charges. Two other passengers were released without incident.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspects at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy .

