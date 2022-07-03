ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: One person critically hurt in Saturday night shooting

By John Kushmaul
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Q7Ng_0gToPaTH00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A shooting Saturday night near 12th and Booker Street has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in determining who is responsible.

The shot spotter system recorded gunfire at that location shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Responding officers located a critically injured shooting victim in an alleyway between houses.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about what led up to the shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

Police respond to second shooting at LR apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed officers are responding to the second shooting in the matter of hours at an apartment complex. Police said officers got a call just after 1 p.m. on Monday at the Big Country Chateau for a shooting just occurred. The apartment complex is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
THV11

Police: Man in hospital after shooting on I-630

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to reports, the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that some kind of police incident began close to 1:30p.m. on Monday afternoon. Little Rock police and the Arkansas State police were at a scene on Interstate 630 Westbound. Reports said that a shooting between two...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Colonel Glenn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Colonel Glenn that left one man dead and a woman injured. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were notified of a shooting at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn at 2:15 a.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man dead. Authorities said a woman was found with non life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Overnight homicide leaves one dead on Colonel Glenn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Colonel Glenn. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn and left one person dead. Police said that a woman was also injured during the incident, with the woman...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy