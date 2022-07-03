Hockey Women's World Cup: England draw 1-1 with India in opener

The station at Hrádek nad Nisou has seen better days. There’s a hint of former Habsburg style, but the ticket office is closed and the buffet is barred and shuttered. Breakfast must wait. Happily, I already have a ticket. A bargain ticket indeed, a rover valid for an entire month that allows second-class travel throughout Germany, and even to and from selected places in each of the nine countries bordering Germany. Including Hrádek nad Nisou. And the price? Just €9 for an entire month’s travel. It’s a time-limited summer offer, subsidised by the German government, which remains valid throughout July and August.

