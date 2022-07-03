ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey Women's World Cup: England draw 1-1 with India in opener

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland were held to a 1-1 draw by India in their opening game of hockey's Women's World Cup in the Netherlands. Isabelle Petter deflected in a ninth-minute opener for England at Amstelveen's Wagener Stadium on Sunday....

www.bbc.co.uk

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S World Cup
