Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles has canceled his concert stop in Copenhagen on Sunday night following a shooting at a busy mall near the venue. Styles was set to perform at the Royal Arena at 8 p.m. local time as part of the European leg of his Love On Tour. Danish police confirm three people are dead and three others were critically injured, according to the Associated Press. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO