Public Safety

Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say several...

3 killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

At least three people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall Sunday, police said. Several others were wounded, including three who are in critical condition, police inspector Søren Thomassen said.The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people."  Earlier Sunday, Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on a motive but said that terror couldn't be immediately ruled out. He noted police...
Harry Styles Is “Heartbroken” Following Shooting At Copenhagen Mall Near Tour Stop; Show Canceled

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles has canceled his concert stop in Copenhagen on Sunday night following a shooting at a busy mall near the venue. Styles was set to perform at the Royal Arena at 8 p.m. local time as part of the European leg of his Love On Tour. Danish police confirm three people are dead and three others were critically injured, according to the Associated Press. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone...
Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after mass shooting at nearby shopping mall

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen has been cancelled following after several people were shot dead at nearby shopping centre.The former One Direction star, 28, had been due to performing at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly-anticipated Love On Tour shows.On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile away from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Several people have been killed with others injured, police said, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the...
Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims

Thousands gathered in Copenhagen on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend mall shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers.  , I'm the mother of two teenagers," Sophie Andersen, mayor of Copenhagen said during an address which was followed by a moment of silence.
Mass. family narrowly escaped Highland Park shooting

“I honestly thought it was firecrackers, someone just playing a joke." A Southborough family visiting grandparents in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park was among those seeking cover when a gunman started firing down from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade Monday. Highland Park:. “I honestly thought it...
