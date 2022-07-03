Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall

At least three people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall Sunday, police said. Several others were wounded, including three who are in critical condition, police inspector Søren Thomassen said.The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people." Earlier Sunday, Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on a motive but said that terror couldn't be immediately ruled out. He noted police...
