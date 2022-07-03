Police cruisers attacked during chaotic night of sideshows in Concord and Pleasant Hill

BERKELEY, Calif. - Police recently arrested a 32-year-old woman in relation to a shooting in Berkeley. Authorities said on May 16 a road rage incident started on Interstate 80 near the Ashby Avenue off-ramp, leading to a shooting near the 700 block of Folger Avenue. The suspect fired three rounds into the air with a handgun at 5:33 p.m., then left the area in their vehicle, authorities said.
Concord, California – The day when everyone celebrates with friends and relatives and enjoys festivities was not the case for one Concord man who spent Independence Day receiving treatment after being shot by gunfire. Reportedly the shooting incident occurred at Hillsborough Court in Concord on Tuesday. Authorities received a...
A minor has been arrested in Santa Rosa for possessing a ghost gun. Officers driving by saw several subjects around a parked truck near the 1100-block of Prospect Drive. They were seen drinking beer and smoking pot. All seven subjects were under the age of 21. Officers searched the truck and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the front seat. It was determined to be a ghost gun. The minor inside the truck was arrested. His name will not be released due to his age.
A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.
PITTSBURG -- Residents of a Pittsburg neighborhood were grateful to be back in their homes Tuesday after a close call July 4th when fireworks set fire to two backyards. "I'm thankful I was home. I'm thankful everyone was OK. It's the damage. It's bad. It's shocking to see. You wake up and your backyard it's gone," neighbor Sharita Wilson told KPIX 5.
WINDSOR, Calif. - A stray bullet fired by an unknown person into the air struck a victim, injuring them following the fireworks display at Windsor's Keiser Park Sunday night, police say. The victim said she was attending the show and was struck at around 10:15 p.m. She said she noticed...
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of La Prell Briggs in March. The suspect, Damian Jones Jr. of Vallejo, was arrested at a traffic stop on 118 Peach Street, after police acquired a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones Jr....
(BCN) — A male victim died in a shooting after the city of Healdsburg’s Fourth of July fireworks show late Monday night, police said. The Healdsburg Police Department later identified the victim as Luis Enrique Gonzalez, 27, of Windsor. “We express our condolences to his family,” police said in a social media post. The shooting […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide. The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., […]
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 1-3,...
Three days after an Amtrak train ran into a Honda sedan at an unmarked railway crossing in Brentwood, a nine-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries and became the fourth person to die from the crash. In the wake of a fatal Amtrak collision in Brentwood a week ago Sunday,...
A fourth of July fireworks show at the Oakland Coliseum ended with four gunshot-related injuries, according to Oakland Police Department (OPD). On Tuesday, OPD announced it is investigating four firearm-related injuries that occurred after 9:30 p.m. at the Coliseum, following a 5-1 Oakland A’s victory with a season-high crowd of 24,403 fans.
Twelve police officers in San Francisco were injured early Tuesday morning as they tried to break up a large "hostile" crowd that was throwing bottles and fireworks at them, the department said. Officers responded at about 12:39 a.m. to the area of 24th and Harrison streets and found a large...
A Solano County grand jury has concluded what Vallejo residents and the police department already knew — the city needs a new police department building to replace the current cramped and toxin-filled edifice that has housed officers and staff since the 1960s. But, the jury said delays that have occurred in relocating the police station have meant an increase in relocation costs, not to mention a decline in police department morale.
A home in Pittsburg was destroyed by a fire caused by illegal fireworks Monday, firefighters said. The fire was reported on Lynbrook Drive near Los Medanos College. The battalion chief said the flames were in the house when they arrived to fight it and that it was started by people setting off fireworks in the area.
OAKLAND (BCN) — A 3-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Monday night in East Oakland, police said. The boy was shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue. The boy was taken to a hospital following the shooting and police have opened an investigation. […]
VALLEJO – A Vallejo police captain tied to the badge bending ritual left the department last week, the Vallejo Police Officers’ Association confirmed in a press release. Capt. Todd Tribble retired on July 1 after nearly 19 years with Vallejo police and months after his brother, former Lt. Michael Kent Tribble, testified during a criminal case in Solano County Superior Court that he and another Concord police officer devised the idea for officers to bend their badges following a shooting. Both Tribble brothers came to Vallejo police from Concord in 2003.
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park. Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically. One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another person...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a juvenile in possession of a ghost gun Sunday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department (SJPD). While conducting a fireworks enforcement in Alviso, SJPD officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a ghost gun. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
