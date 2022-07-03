ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after 7th Ward shooting Saturday

By Raeven Poole
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – The New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident in the 7th Ward after a man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to officers, Saturday evening around 7:50 p.m on Saturday, the victim, a man, was taken to an unknown location in the 1900 block of Onzaga Street by an unknown person.

NOPD said when the man arrived at the address, he was shot multiple times.

He was then taken to the hospital by car but his condition has not been updated.

No further details are available at this time but NOPD is currently looking for a suspect and motive. Anyone with information can call Fifth District officers at (504)658-6050..

