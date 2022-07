LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 65 in Clark County, Indiana State Police said. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the northbound roadway near Hamburg by Exit 7 and State Road 60. It happened in an area where drivers merge from the far left lane because of construction as motorists approach the exit, ISP said.

CLARK COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO